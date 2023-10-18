"I know it is going to be a mouthwatering combination"- Dinesh Karthik on India playing Shami-Siraj-Bumrah in 2023 World Cup

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik agrees that it could certainly be an irresistible combination if Team India want to play all three of their star pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the 2023 World Cup together.

However, Karthik also understands why that hasn't been the case so far. With most of the Indian bowlers not exactly having the ability to use the long handle, Karthik feels the Men in Blue are finding it imperative to have a bowler who can bat at No. 8 in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur.

Responding to questions from fans on Cricbuzz, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about India's bowling combination:

"I know it is going to be a mouthwatering combination to have (Shami-Siraj-Bumrah) but India wants to play a bowler who can bat at No.8. So the choice will be among Shardul Thakur or Ashwin. Shami could play if one of the pacers is rested or has a slight niggle. Then we can see Shami play."

Dinesh Karthik is delighted with the way Jasprit Bumrah has managed to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being out for almost 11 months with a back injury. He added:

"He (Bumrah) has everything and that's why he is the best white ball bowler in the world at the moment. I don't know why you feel he isn't celebrated enough, but I am his huge fan and the world is of how well he has been bowling of late. He is a very lethal bowler and India should be very happy to have him in the mix of things."

Dinesh Karthik predicts bottom four of 2023 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik has claimed that Sri Lanka could finish rock bottom of the 2023 World Cup points table. He has been a bit concerned with the way they have played their cricket and feels losing captain Dasun Shanaka to injury is also a massive blow for the Lankans.

On this, Dinesh Karthik stated:

"I feel it will be Bangladesh, The Netherlands, Afghanistan and then Sri Lanka (bottom four). They (SL) haven't been playing good cricket of late, their captain has left the tournament, they are in a bit of doldrums at the moment. Let's see what happens but this is how I feel it could end."

India will play Bangladesh in their next 2023 World Cup game in Pune on Thursday, October 19.