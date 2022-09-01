I would like to do Ranbir Kapoor's role in Bachna Ae Haseeno: 5 times Virat Kohli talked about his interest in Bollywood

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular celebrities across the world. The star Indian batter has millions of fans who are always interested in knowing what he is doing when he is not representing the Indian team or the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the field.

Several movie fans have expressed their desire to see Virat Kohli in films one day. The Indian batter has impressed quite a few fans with his acting skills in commercials, but he is yet to make an appearance on the big screen in any Bollywood movie.

It is not that Kohli isn't interested at all in Bollywood. His wife Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress, and in some of his previous interviews, he has spoken about his interest in the Indian film industry.

Here are some of his top quotes about Bollywood:

#1 When Virat Kohli spoke about the Bollywood movie role he would like to do

Back in 2009, a young Virat Kohli expressed his desire to play Ranbir Kapoor's role in the popular movie, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' during an interview. The movie released in August 2008. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it also featured Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba.

When he was asked about the dream Bollywood role for him during the media interaction, Kohli replied:

"It has to be Ranbir Kapoor's role in Bachna Ae Haseeno."

#2 When Kohli named his dream date

During his younger days, Kohli was a huge fan of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. While speaking to a VJ on a special episode for MTV, he once said that a two-minute chat with Katrina was his 'biggest moment' off the field.

In a separate interview with NDTV, Kohli was asked about his fantasy date, and the Indian cricketer replied:

"Undoubtedly, Katrina Kaif. She's gorgeous!"

#3 When Virat Kohli praised Genelia Deshmukh

In another chat with an MTV anchor, Kohli was asked about the Bollywood actress whom he would like to see play cricket on the field. After thinking for a bit, he replied:

"Genelia D'Souza. I mean, she's cute. She's cute. That's it."

#4 When Kohli said he idolizes Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who joined Star Sports for commentary during the IPL 2022 Final, also has a lot of fans among cricketers, with one of them being Virat Kohli.

In one of his earlier interviews with Filmfare, Kohli said that his favorite film while growing up was Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

"As a kid, my favorite Hindi movie was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Anyone who has seen the movie, will know why it was my favourite film. And it’s mainly because of this film that I idolised Aamir Khan as I was growing up," Kohli had said.

#5 Kohli's favorite sports-themed movie in Bollywood

In the same interview with Filmfare, Kohli also spoke about the association between film and cricket. He said that Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan is his favorite sports-based movie in Bollywood.

"Bollywood has always had a fascination for cricket. Lagaan is by far the best Hindi film based on the sport," Kohli said.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee