"I'm pretty chilled, I'll just do my thing" - Steve Smith unconcerned by captaincy talks

Australian batter Steve Smith has suggested that captaincy is not on his mind amid his strong form with the bat. The right-handed batter stated that he is happy to help out on the field wherever required.

Australia made a left-field call on their 50-over captaincy on November 19. Josh Hazlewood captained the second ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with Pat Cummins rested. The right-hander stayed as Hazlewood's deputy as the hosts sealed the series by 73 runs.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Zampa picks up his fourth and the Aussies claim the series with a game to play! #AUSvENG Zampa picks up his fourth and the Aussies claim the series with a game to play! #AUSvENG

Speaking to reporters after top-scoring (94) in the second ODI, Smith revealed to be enjoying his batting and is 'chilled' about captaincy talks.

As quoted by the BBC, he said:

"I'm not sure if there was a conversation. I just do what I'm told. I was vice-captain for this game, and helped out where I could. They're looking to build some new leaders, some younger leaders. I'm pretty chilled, I'll just do my thing. It's my movement, my hands, the time I feel like I've got and just where I'm hitting the ball. I feel like I'm in a good place."

The 33-year-old passed 14000 international runs on Saturday. He has been in sublime form in the last two ODIs, scoring 80 and 94 to fashion Australia's victory.

Having been relieved of his captaincy duties, the veteran led the nation in the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide as Cummins was

"If they want him to be captain, he will, and if they don't, he won't" - Stuart Clark on Steve Smith

Former Australian seamer Stuart Clark reckons that Smith doesn't appear as ambitious to lead the side, given his age. He stated:

"If they want him to be captain, he will, and if they don't, he won't. He is happy to help out when he can, but he doesn't have those ambitions to be charging in with it any more. He has got a bit older, he's married, and he's probably closer to the end of his career than the start. He's still got a long way to go as far as cricket goes, but he was captain for a long time."

The third ODI between England and Australia will take place on Tuesday (November 22). The latter have already achieved an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

