"I’m ready for Australia"- Ben Stokes set to return to international cricket in Ashes 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is ready to play international cricket again after a brief hiatus from the sport for mental wellbeing.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a press release today, confirming that Stokes is back and will play for the country against Australia in the upcoming Ashes.

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series against the Indian cricket team at home earlier this year, Ben Stokes announced a break from the sport to prioritize his mental health. He also took care of his injured finger during the time off the field.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted. I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia," Ben Stokes was quoted as saying in the ECB press release.

Ben Stokes has received a green signal from his consultant and the ECB medical team to start training after undergoing his second operation on a fractured left index finger.

Ben Stokes called me to say he was ready to return to cricket: Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles is the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket

In the same press release, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles disclosed how Ben Stokes rang him up to inform him that he was ready to play against Australia Down Under.

"Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series," said Ashley Giles.

Ben Stokes played his last Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March 2021. It will be exciting to see how the all-rounder performs in the Ashes, starting on December 8.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar