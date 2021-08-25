“I’m still only 26, my best years as a Test cricketer are ahead of me” - Jofra Archer opens up on injury woes

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has admitted that missing out on international cricket due to a recurring elbow issue has been frustrating. At the same time, he asserted that he remains positive about his future as a Test cricketer as he is still only 26.

Jofra Archer was ruled out of the entire 2021 season following a recurrence of the stress fracture in his elbow. Apart from the ongoing Test series against India, Jofra Archer will also miss The Ashes and the T20 World Cup.

Pouring his heart out in a column for The Daily Mail, Jofra Archer wrote:

“When I got the news that I’d be out for the rest of 2021 because I had suffered another stress fracture in my elbow, it was pretty tough to take. But I’ve always been of the view that everything happens for a reason, and the injury doesn’t change the way I look at my career.”

“I’ve said many times before that Test cricket is the most important format to me and nothing has changed in that respect. It’s frustrating to be sitting out an important series against India, as well as not being to make the trip to Australia this winter — not to mention the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I’m still only 26 and I think my best years as a Test cricketer are ahead of me,” he added.

The 26-year-old Barbados-born pacer explained that he got operated in May because he wanted to sort out the problem once and for all and start helping win games for England.

Hoping to be ready in time for Test series against West Indies in March: Jofra Archer

While he did not commit to it, Jofra Archer hinted that he is targeting a comeback for the three-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean. He added:

“I’m trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there’s a chance I’ll be ready in time for England’s three-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can’t make any promises, and I’ll be seeing a specialist soon about the elbow."

“Tim Bresnan had a similar problem, and we spoke about the issue which made me a bit nervous, I must admit. But I’m sure it will be fine in the long run, and I’m grateful that the injury doesn’t stop me going about my daily business. It’s not as if I’m limping around, or anything like that,” he further wrote.

Jofra Archer last played international cricket during the tour of India in March this year. He featured in all five T20Is before being ruled out of the one-day series.

