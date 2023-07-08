“I’m still waiting"- Leeds barber says Alex Carey is yet to pay him £30 for haircut

Alex Carey, who has been termed 'Ashes villain' by English media for the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping, has grabbed the headlines again. This time, a barber from Leeds has alleged that Carey had a haircut at his shop but did not pay him.

According to a report by The Sun, Carey went for a haircut at the Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds. He went to the shop along with his teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja. While the other two Australian players posed for photos and paid, Carey refused for a snap and left without paying.

Adam Mahmood, the barber at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop, said that Alex Carey did not have cash. The shop does not accept cards, which is why Carey told the barber he would transfer the money. However, the Australian wicketkeeper is yet to transfer £30.

"I’m still waiting," Mahmood said in a chat with The Sun. "They all came in just before we shut. We cut their hair and had a great laugh. But we don’t accept cards and Alex said he had no cash on him. Well, there’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to."

Mahmood further said that Carey could have returned to the hotel with some cash from the machine in less than five minutes, but the Australian wicketkeeper informed the barber that he would do a bank transfer.

Adam Mahmood wants Alex Carey to pay him for the haircut by Monday

During the same chat with The Sun, Adam Mahmood gave the benefit of doubt to Carey and said he might have forgotten to pay because of the match. However, the barber wanted his money by the end of the Headingley Test.

"Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy," Mahmood concluded.

Alex Carey is currently playing in the third Test of the Ashes series at Headingley. He will likely get a chance to bat in Australia's second innings today.

