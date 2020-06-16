'I have never met Yuzvendra Chahal': Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt also spoke about how Arjun Tendulkar has evolved as a fast bowler.

English women's team player Danielle Wyatt has claimed that she has never met Indian leg-spinner and her Instagram buddy, Yuzvendra Chahal till now. The two cricketers have often made their presence felt on each other's Instagram posts, poking fun at each other all the time.

Talking to cricket.com, Danielle Wyatt discussed her friendship with the Royal Challengers Bangalore star Yuzvendra Chahal. She also talked about the days when she used to train with Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun in the interview.

Yuzvendra Chahal is absolutely funny on social media: Danielle Wyatt

Yuzvendra Chahal and Danielle Wyatt have often grabbed the spotlight with their banter on social media. During the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, Chahal had predicted that Wyatt could hit six sixes in an over. However, Wyatt hilariously replied to him stating that she could only achieve that feat if Chahal was bowling to her.

When asked about her friendship with Yuzvendra Chahal, Danielle Wyatt answered:

"I have never met Chahal. We follow each other on Instagram and have some good friendly banter towards each other. He is a fantastic bowler and he is absolutely funny on social media too."

345-1 at tea ☀️ lovely day for cricket pic.twitter.com/6zkPaSSZvQ — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) May 5, 2020

She also spoke about the growth of Arjun Tendulkar as a fast bowler. Wyatt mentioned that Arjun's pace has increased over the years. Also, she recalled her first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar at Lord's.

"So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord's Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc," the 29-year-old said.

England Cricketer Danielle Wyatt with Arjun Tendulkar at Lords Today !! pic.twitter.com/ir7CBidvQL — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) June 9, 2014

Wyatt described her experience of practising with Arjun and continued:

"I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face!"