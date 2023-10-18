“I have never seen him grumpy” - Paras Mhambrey hails team man Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match 

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has hailed senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, terming him a great team man and someone who never gets grumpy. Mhambrey agreed that leaving Ashwin out of the playing XI is a tough call, but added that such decisions have to be made in the best interest of the team.

Ashwin played in India’s opening 2023 World Cup match against Australia and registered economical figures of 1/34 off his 10 overs. However, all-rounder Shardul Thakur was preferred to him in the subsequent matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

India will next take on Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the game, Mhambrey shared his views on a senior member like Ashwin having to sit out of the playing XI.

"It's a really tough one. When you have a world-class bowler in your 15, and you are unable to give him a game. It's a tough call and you have to take such calls. I think the conversation has always been team-centric. All the decisions that we have taken, not only before this game but over the last few years are based on the team. We go with the side that's best for the surface, and the best combination," Mhambrey stated.

He went on to praise Ashwin and added that the 37-year-old has never complained about being left out of the team and keeps working equally hard in the nets irrespective of whether he is picked or not.

“In that sense, he has been a great lad, he understands that. He is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, never seen him complaining anytime for any of the last few years, he has been with us. Having someone like that really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, he is there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigors, and he keeps bowling. He is a great team man,” Mhambrey added.

Ashwin replaced Axar Patel in India’s 15-member World Cup squad after the latter was ruled out due to an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup.

“You only have 11 on the field” - Mhambrey on Shami not finding a place in the team

While Ashwin has managed to play one match, seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami has yet to feature in the playing XI even once. This is despite the fact that he picked up a brilliant five-fer in the ODI series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking about Shami, Mhambrey shared similar views to the Ashwin situation:

"Honestly, it's never an easy decision. But I think we had a clear chat with him, whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. We pick a squad which feel is best for that wicket. Sometimes, you will miss out. Someone like him will miss out… No doubt, it's a difficult decision but you have to take that call. You only have 11 on the field," the former cricketer stated.

Shami has an impressive ODI record. In 94 matches, he has picked up 171 scalps at an average of 25.50.