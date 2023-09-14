“It's not very easy to drop someone like Shami” - Paras Mhambrey opens up on decision to bench senior India pacer

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has admitted that the decision to drop senior pacer Mohammed Shami from the playing XI during the ongoing Asia Cup has not been easy. He, however, added that the management has conversations with players over tough decisions, which are made for the benefit of the team.

Shami has featured in only one of India’s matches in Asia Cup 2023. He claimed 1/29 in the group match against Nepal. In the other games, India have gone in with the pace combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Speaking ahead of India’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh, which will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15, Mhambrey opened up on the decision to bench a senior pro like Shami. At a press conference, he admitted:

"It's not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It's never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player). But we are clear in the way we have gone about the conversation with the players and they have shown confidence in us.

"Players know any decision that we take and they know that it is for the benefit of the team," Mhambrey, a former India pacer, added.

It would be interesting to see whether Shami features in the playing XI against Bangladesh. It would an inconsequential match since India have qualified for the Asia Cup final, while Bangladesh have been knocked out.

Paras Mhambrey pleased with Jasprit Bumrah’s progress

During the interaction, Mhambrey also asserted that he is very pleased with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s progress, who has recently made a comeback to international cricket following a 11-month layoff. Asked about the Indian pacer’s return to international cricket, the 51-year-old commented:

"We have been following Bumrah's progress from the NCA, and we are very happy with the report that we have got. Now, we have four quality bowlers, and it is always great to have those options. The problem of plenty is always good.”

Bumrah made a much-awaited return to international cricket during the T20I series in Ireland last month. He led the team during the series and registered figures of 2/24 and 2/15 in the two matches [the third game was washed out due to rain].

Bumrah has also been impressive in the ongoing Asia Cup. He claimed 1/18 from five overs in the Super 4 match against Pakistan and 2/30 from seven overs versus Sri Lanka.