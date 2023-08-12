"Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least" - India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey understands the bowling ability that youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma bring to the table and has claimed that the Men in Blue will look to make the most of it.

Mhambrey was the coach of the Indian U19 team that went all the way to the 2020 U19 World Cup Final, where both Jaiswal and Tilak had shown their bowling abilities. The bowling coach feels they need a bit of polishing and will soon get an opportunity to showcase their skills with the ball in hand.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth T20I, here's what Paras Mhambrey had to say about Jaiswal and Varma:

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them. We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least."

India's bowling coach on the execution of plans in Florida

Paras Mhambrey feels the fourth and the fifth T20Is to be played in Florida could be high-scoring encounters. However, he wants the bowlers to be prepared for getting hit and explained the importance of execution of plans.

On this, he stated:

"This format is such that batters are going to come after you, especially on a wicket like this. It is important to have discipline. It is important to decide on plans, the execution becomes really important. If you focus on it, you are giving yourself the best chance to be successful."

The likes of Arshdeep Singh will need to get it right in the slog overs for India to level the series.