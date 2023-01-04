Team India skipper Hardik Pandya recently stated that while he is okay with losing a couple of matches, he wants to prepare his team to win crunch games. The comments came after the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

A new dawn began in Indian cricket under Hardik as the think tank plans to prepare a young squad for the next T20 World Cup, which is two years away.

The Men in Blue have struggled to perform well in crucial games, crashing out of ICC events in the knockouts. They recently bowed out of the T20 World Cup in Australia after losing to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals.

Speaking at the end of the game, Hardik stressed that he wants the players to go through difficult situations, which will prepare them for important games.

"I want to put this team into difficult situations because that will help us in big games," he said. "Bilaterals is something we are good at. I'm okay with losing a few games here and there but the main aim is to be prepared for the big moments."

The first T20I ebbed and flowed as Sri Lanka put up a valiant effort with the bat to bring the equation down to 13 runs required off the final over.

While it looked like Hardik would bowl the final over, the Indian skipper handed the ball to left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who did well to defend the target and help the hosts win the game by two runs.

"I told him to back his strengths" - Hardik Pandya on Shivam Mavi

Debutant Shivam Mavi starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 4/22 from his four overs. He picked up a couple of wickets in the powerplay before returning to dismiss the dangerous-looking Wanindu Hasaranga. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer also removed Maheesh Theekshana to complete his four-wicket haul.

Hardik showered praise on Mavi and said that he asked the youngster to back his skills.

"To be honest, the young ones got us in a situation to win the game," he added. "I've seen him (Mavi) in the IPL. I told him to back his strengths. It's okay if you get hit. I'm backing you all the way."

Mavi will hope to continue his stellar form when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Also Read: "I did not sleep well" - Hardik Pandya shares update on his injury during 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Poll : 0 votes