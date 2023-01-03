"I did not sleep well" - Hardik Pandya shares update on his injury during 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya suffered an injury scare during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Hardik copped a blow to his leg while taking Bhanuka Rajapaksa's catch on the edge of the circle in the 11th over of the match. He safely completed the catch before going down, after which he was taken off the field.

Although he returned to the ground soon after but didn't complete his quota of four overs. Speaking at the end of the game, the ace all-rounder shared that it was nothing but cramps.

"It is just cramps," the Indian skipper said. "Now, I have a tendency to scare people but if I am smiling then everything is fine. I did not sleep well and did not drink enough water and hence the glutes were stiff."

Meanwhile, Axar Patel had to bowl the final over, with Sri Lanka needing 13 runs for victory. The left-arm spinner did an excellent job of defending the total and helping India win the game by two runs. Following the win, the Men in Blue secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"I like bowling with the new ball" - Indian captain Hardik Pandya

Much to everyone's surprise, Hardik started with the new ball for India ahead of debutant Shivam Mavi and speedster Umran Malik. The Baroda-born cricketer did an excellent job in the powerplay, conceding only 12 runs in three overs.

When quizzed about opening the bowler, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper quipped that he likes bowling with the new ball, saying:

"I have worked on my swing bowling and I have worked on that (inswinger), I am bowling in nets and I like bowling with the new ball."

The Indian think tank will hope Hardik continues his all-round performances with a few important series lined up this year, including the ODI World Cup on home soil.

