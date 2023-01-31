"I played with COVID" - Steve Smith on Australia's T20 World Cup fixture against Afghanistan

Star Australian batter Steve Smith has revealed that he played with COVID-19 in their final T20 World Cup 2022 group game against Afghanistan in Adelaide. The right-handed batter made the revelation while talking about a tweak in his technique that has allowed him to score heavily across formats.

The last three months have turned out remarkable for the 33-year-old, starting with the ODI series against England in November when he uttered 'I'm back baby' during his 78-ball 80 in the first ODI.

He scored two centuries during the Test summer and smashed back-to-back tons in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers.

Smith, speaking after winning his fourth Allan Border Medal, recalled being at his best during the 2015 summer against India and said he has always tried to get that touch back. While the right-hander seemed to have found a breakthrough ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture against Afghanistan, COVID-19 interrupted his progress.

As quoted by The Age, he said:

"I’ve looked at footage for so long like you wouldn’t believe, just of innings mainly in 2015. I think that was when I was batting my best in the Indian series at home and throughout that World Cup and that’s my blueprint that I always go back to, to try and figure out what I was doing there. I finally got there. I was in the nets. I think in might have been in Adelaide just before the T20 game against Afghanistan.

"I felt like I’d found something and then I got COVID. I played with COVID that game and I didn’t really get a chance to get in the middle to sort of implement it. And then the next game I played was against England and that game I think, I scored 80 not out. And yeah, that was just the first time I’d put it all into practice in the middle and it just clicked for me."

The former captain's role is crucial in what will be a critical year for Australia, with a Test tour of India, an away Ashes series, followed by the 50-over World Cup. Smith was the highest run-getter from either side the last time Australia played a Test series in India and England.

"I think some subcontinent wickets suit the style of play that I have" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith has 30 Test tons. (Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the India tour next month, Smith said he relishes playing in the sub-continent and wants to impart his knowledge to the youngsters to ensure Australia's success. He added:

"I think some subcontinent wickets suit the style of play that I have. I really enjoy playing on those spinning tracks there, so much fun and there’s always something happening. But you know, if they’re not the spinning ones and they’re a bit flatter there, the ones where you can really cash in and you have to make big, big scores. I think that’s certainly one thing that I’ll be telling the boys when we get over there."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Allan Border Medal number four for an all-time legend of our sport Rare air for the great Steve Smith!Allan Border Medal number four for an all-time legend of our sport #AusCricketAwards Rare air for the great Steve Smith! Allan Border Medal number four for an all-time legend of our sport #AusCricketAwards https://t.co/JX4eRv69vg

The first Test against India starts on February 9 in Nagpur.

Poll : 0 votes