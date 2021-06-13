“I am protective of my little brother” – Ashton Agar opens up on brother Wes Agar’s Australia selection

All-rounder Ashton Agar is elated with his younger brother Wes Agar’s selection in the Australian squad for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh series starting in July.

The Agar brothers are in Brisbane training for crucial tours ahead of the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

Ashton Agar has revealed that he watched Wes’ exploits in the Big Bash League (BBL) on mute as he’s protective of his little brother. He also stated his excitement about training alongside his brother and shared that it’s a big moment for the family to have the siblings as part of the national side.

“So exciting [to train alongside Wes Agar]. You have never heard a more excited family, I don’t reckon. His voice when he called me. He was yelling on the other side of the phone. I called up Mum, Dad, my brother; they are all yelling and carrying on. We all love each other so much, so to have here with me is so special.”

Ashton Agar also revealed that he put the TV on mute while watching his brother in action.

“What he did in Big Bash last year was awesome. I was glued to the TV watching him, albeit with the commentary on mute because I am protective of him; he’s my little brother,” Ashton Agar told cricket.com.au.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Wes Agar, a fast bowler, was the third-highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2020 with 22 wickets from 15 games. His impressive showing with the white ball has helped him earn a call-up to the national squad. In fact, in the past two seasons, he has claimed 39 wickets at a brilliant strike-rate of 14.72.

Brotherly love! Ashton Agar is absolutely rapt for his brother Wes and it's great to see! 💛 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZCJBVfUDXp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2021

Wes Agar has got really good skillset: Ashton Agar

A spin-bowling all-rounder himself, Ashton Agar believes his 24-year-old brother, Wes Agar, has the skillsets to be successful in West Indies and Bangladesh.

“He’s got a really good skillset,” said the 27-year-old. “He’s got a really good yorker, he can bowl a good knuckle ball, and he’s got enough pace as well. If you put them all together at the right time with the right plans for the batters, I think he’ll be okay.

Agar believes his brother will have to show his worth once given the chance to feature in the playing XI.

“There’s always this thing around, is someone ready? Are they not ready? You never know, you just get selected and give it the best shot that you’ve got.”

Just like in the backyard?!? One of the highlights of Wes Agar's award-winning summer was working over and dismissing brother Ashton in the Marsh Cup pic.twitter.com/hxWYSe9ubb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2020

Australia begin the West Indies tour on July 9 with a T20I in St Lucia.

Also read: “It will be a massive learning curve” – Australia’s Wes Agar excited to train alongside his bowling heroes

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh,Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade.

The squad will be trimmed before departure.

Edited by Diptanil Roy