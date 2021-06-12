“It will be a massive learning curve” – Australia’s Wes Agar excited to train alongside his bowling heroes

Wes Agar believes that training alongside Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be a “massive learning curve” for him. The 24-year-old pacer has been picked in the 29-member Australian squad for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Wes Agar, who joins older brother Ashton Agar in the squad, is excited to train with Hazlewood and Starc, who will arrive at the camp in a few days.

“Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are the best in the world, so to watch them and to work with them and train alongside them and just to be in this squad with them is a massive learning curve for me," said the 24-year-old.

“To know that I’m alongside them in the squad now is something that really motivates me, and hopefully it helps me learn what it takes to compete at the top level,” Wes Agar told cricket.com.au.

An important member of the Adelaide Strikers and the South Australian setup, Wes Agar has impressed in the domestic T20s, with 41 wickets from 32 matches at 23.8 and an economy rate of 8.81. He was named the 2019-20 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.

Wes Agar has modelled his bowling on Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is amongst the leading bowlers in the world.

As a right-arm pacer, Wes Agar has taken enormous inspiration from Hazlewood, who is regarded as one of the best all-format bowlers in the sport. Keen to learn from the bigwigs of fast bowling, the youngster believes that he would be elated if he turns out to be half as good as his bowling heroes.

“I love his run-up and ball trajectory off the wicket and the way he gets the ball to carry and nip off the seam. If I could be half as good as any of those blokes (Hazlewood, Starc, Pat Cummins), I’d be a very happy man,” said Agar.

Australia will take on the West Indies in the first T20I in St Lucia on July 9. The teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.

