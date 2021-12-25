"I was really angry, but I don't know who at" - Pat Cummins opens up about Covid Ashes scare in Adelaide

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has admitted he felt 'really angry' as he watched the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval on his couch while in isolation.

Cummins was ruled out under South Australian Covid protocol on the morning of the second Ashes Test after being identified as close contact to a Covid-19 positive patient.

The champion fast bowler had gone to dine in a restaurant with a fellow cricketer on the eve of the Adelaide Test where a patron at the next table was tested positive for Covid-19.

He was eventually identified as close contact and was dramatically ruled out on the morning of the Test match. Michael Neser made his debut in Cummins' absence.

Cummins has rejoined the team ahead of the Boxing Day Test and on the eve of the all-important match, the right-arm seamer opened up about the Covid saga in South Australia.

"I (was) really angry - but I don't know who at. There was no-one to blame. Once it became apparent, the state rules, you have to follow them," Cummins said as quoted by perthnews.com.au.

"We knew it might pop at some stage in this series. I didn't think - or hope - it was going to be me," he added.

Pat Cummins @patcummins30 Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!

Cummins left the restaurant as soon as he found out about the Covid positive case and thought a negative RT-PCR test would put an end to the matter. That wasn't the case as the Victorian cricketer was forced into isolation under SA Covid protocols.

"You abide by the protocols, but there (was) hardly any COVID around, so I didn't factor it in at all until the bloke popped up next to me and said he's positive," he said.

"No-one did anything wrong. The poor guy just flew to Adelaide to try and enjoy a couple of days of cricket - I felt really bad for him as well," he added.

Cummins' absence did not impact Australia in Adelaide as the hosts steamrolled England by 275 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I wished I was back out there" - Pat Cummins

It could have been worse for Australia had Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon not dined outside the restaurant.

Apparently, Lyon and Starc were supposed to dine together alongside Cummins but since the Test skipper did not check his phone for 40 minutes, they lost their patience.

Had Cummins checked his phone earlier, Australia would have been without its first-choice bowling attack in the 2nd Test.

"They (Starc and Lyon) walked in angry - they kicked up a stink and sat out the back. It's just one player, it's slightly bigger news because it's COVID and the captain, but it's not the end of the world, it's not a huge change," added Cummins.

It was the first time since his return to Test cricket in 2017 that Cummins had missed a home Test.

"Then after about an hour (of watching the Test on TV) I was pretty angry, I wished I was back out there. But it was good. It was a different perspective." said Cummins.

Cummins will be back on leadership duties for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as Australia aim to take an impregnable lead and regain the urn.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava