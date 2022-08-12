"I saw the girl and I ran away"- 3 times Virat Kohli spoke candidly about his dating life before marriage

Virat Kohli is the biggest star in the cricket world today. He has 211 million followers on Instagram. Many fans would credit Kohli's fan following to his incredible achievements on the field, but a considerable part of his fanbase exists because of his attitude and lifestyle as well.

Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. They have a daughter named Vamika. Virat and Anushka have been together for quite some time. Many fans will know that they met for the first time while shooting for a shampoo commercial.

Virat was already a popular name in Indian cricket before the commercial. Rumor mills were often abuzz with reports claiming that the young Indian cricketer's relationships and love life. While some of the rumors were baseless, Virat Kohli himself revealed some interesting things about his life off the field during his candid interviews.

In this listicle, we will look back at the three instances when Virat spoke about his dating life before marriage.

#1 Virat Kohli's shortest date ever

An MTV anchor bumped into Virat Kohli during a private party in early 2010s. He was asked some funny questions on the show. One of them being about the quickest date he has ever had. Kohli hilariously replied:

"I actually went on a blind date which ended in about five minutes. I saw the girl and I ran away."

During that interview, Kohli was asked about his quickest fight. Interestingly, he said that he does not fight.

#2 When Kohli spoke about his girlfriends

During an appearance on Comedy Night With Kapil, host Kapil Sharma made a cheeky reference to Virat Kohli's personal life by saying that he is 'fast' in everything. Sharma quickly changed the topic and pointed out how he has scored the fastest ODI century for India and is the fastest batter to achieve certain milestones.

However, Kohli sensed what Kapil wanted to say and shared some details of his dating life. When asked if he is fast in his dating life as well, Virat replied:

"Nahi, pehli girlfriend sabse slow bani thi. Uske baad kaafi fast, uske baad matlab..."

#3 When a bachelor Virat Kohli spoke about waiting for the right girl

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the 2019 Australian Open (Image: Getty)

In an interview with the Hindustan Times when he was 23, Kohli was asked about his plans to settle down in life with someone. He was also asked how he tackles all the female attention on an everyday basis. Here's what Kohli replied back then:

"It undoubtedly feels nice when you are being appreciated and you get complimented by girls. Who doesn’t like that? Having said that, I don’t take it as any pressure. I am not averse to being in a relationship but you need to be with the right person. And I am still waiting for the right girl."

Kohli's wait ended when he met Anushka Sharma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy