"As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate"- 5 secrets of Virat Kohli which other players revealed

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in world cricket at the moment. He has scored over 20,000 runs in international matches and smashed 70 tons. Kohli also led the Indian cricket team for a long period of time, achieving a lot of success.

It is the dream of almost every Indian cricketer to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli one day. Quite a few players have been lucky enough to do it, and some of them have even formed a close bonding with the Indian batter.

In this listicle today, we will look at the five secrets of Virat Kohli which were shared by some of his teammates.

#1 Pradeep Sangwan shared how Virat Kohli's behavior changes in front of his wife

Pradeep Sangwan was a part of the India U-19 squad along with Virat Kohli in 2008 (Image: Getty)

In an interview with Indian Express, Kohli's U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan revealed how his behavior changes when he is with his wife Anushka Sharma. Narrating what happened at a recent event where he met Kohli, Sangwan said:

"As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (with his pranks). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy."

#2 Tanmay Srivastava reveals how Virat would wear earrings during his early days a cricketer

Tanmay Srivastava played for India in ICC U-19 World Cup 2008 (Image: Getty)

Another anecdote shared by Virat's U-19 teammates to feature on this list is one from Tanmay Srivastava. He recalled how the coaches in Delhi would describe him as a guy with an attitude because he would wear earrings.

"I remember in junior days he used to wear earrings, many coaches used to say ‘Delhi ka hai, attitude bahut hai’," Srivastava said in an interview with Indian Express.

#3 Dan Christian shared an incident from RCB's IPL 2021 campaign

Dan Christian played for RCB in IPL 2021 (Image: Getty)

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian played under Virat Kohli for RCB in IPL 2021. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson was also a part of the squad. India were scheduled to take on New Zealand in the WTC Final after the IPL.

Christian disclosed in an interview with The Grade Cricketer that Virat tried to get Jamieson to bowl to him with a Dukes ball in the nets. However, Jamieson straightaway declined.

#4 AB de Villiers revealed why he could not talk much with Kohli

Shaurya. @Kohli_Devotee " I'm Scared of Saying Anything to Virat Kohli because if i Say Like"Oh,I like your Shoes." The Next minutes he organizes me those Shoes."

- Ab De Villiers " I'm Scared of Saying Anything to Virat Kohli because if i Say Like"Oh,I like your Shoes." The Next minutes he organizes me those Shoes." - Ab De Villiers

During an appearance on Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers revealed that he was scared of saying anything to the Indian batter because he would buy whatever he wanted. Explaining how Virat arranges different things for him, de Villiers said:

"He’s ridiculous, man. I told him I like coffee the other day. Now I’m getting an espresso machine – he’s ordered on Amazon. It’s being delivered tomorrow."

#5 KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya shared some secrets about Virat on Koffee with Karan

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared as guests on an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2018/19. During the show, they were asked who is the most romantic player in the Indian team and also who is the biggest prankster of the group.

Interestingly, both of them replied "Virat" to the two questions. Most fans know Virat as an aggressive cricketer, but he seems like a different man off the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far