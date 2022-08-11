5 times when things between a cricketer and an actress ended on a bad note

There has been an old connection between cricket and Bollywood in India. Over the years, the names of several cricketers have been linked to popular actresses from the B-Town. Some of the cricket stars also went on to marry Bollywood heroines.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic has also worked in Bollywood. Another former Indian skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin, fell in love with Sangeeta Bijlani, and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with actress Geeta Basra.

Some overseas players like Sir Viv Richards got married to Indian actresses. However, not all connections between cricket and Bollywood have been pleasant. Some of them ended on a bad note as well, and here's a list of five such instances:

#1 Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's recent interview where she talked about meeting a certain Mr. 'RP' has now gone viral on social media. She said that she received 16-17 missed calls from him before meeting him in Mumbai, where the papparazzi clicked photos of them together.

In the past, Urvashi's name has been linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, which is why some fans have assumed that this 'RP' is none other than the rising star of Indian cricket.

As per reports, Pant and Urvashi have blocked each other on social media, but it seems the Indian cricketer took notice of the Bollywood actress' latest comments as he posted the following story on Instagram:

#2 Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat

CricketCountry @cricket_country #cricket Rohit Sharma dumped by Sofia Hayat; British model says she now wants to date a "gentleman"! - bit.ly/YuQO53 Rohit Sharma dumped by Sofia Hayat; British model says she now wants to date a "gentleman"! - bit.ly/YuQO53 l #cricket

Back in 2012, rumors were rife that current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in a relationship with actress and model Sofia Hayat. However, things did not end well between them.

After their alleged breakup, Sofia wrote on Twitter: "Ok let's put the rumors to an end... yes I dated Rohit Sharma...now it's over... I wouldn't date him again... this time I'm looking for a gentleman."

#3 Sourav Ganguly and Nagma

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was linked with actress Nagma between late 1990s and early 2000s. Ganguly was married back then, but some reports claimed that he was close with Nagma as well. The Indian cricketer soon ended his alleged relationship with the actress.

A few years later, in an interview with Savvy, Nagma said: "There was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together."

#4 Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma

Before marrying Hazel Keech, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was reportedly in a relationship with Kim Sharma. Yuvraj was also going to tie the knot with Kim. However, things ended between them due to various reasons.

While some reports claimed that Kim's 'over-obsession' was the reason behind their split, there were also rumors that Yuvraj's mother was not happy about their relationship.

#5 Former Australian cricket team skipper Michael Clarke and Lara Bingle

RushReads @RushReads Michael Clarke makes another reference to ex Lara Bingle - as iconic images of their romance surface: Their tumultuous engagement ended a decade ago, but Michael Clarke still can't stop talking about Lara Bingle. dlvr.it/RW1bvz Michael Clarke makes another reference to ex Lara Bingle - as iconic images of their romance surface: Their tumultuous engagement ended a decade ago, but Michael Clarke still can't stop talking about Lara Bingle. dlvr.it/RW1bvz https://t.co/i4sgGfmYco

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was in a relationship with Australian model and actress Lara Bingle. They got engaged after Clarke proposed to Lara in New York.

However, the Aussie cricketer was allegedly unhappy with some of Lara's photoshoots. Things got a little rough between them as they called off their engagement.

