5 adorable Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic posts on Instagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a name for himself with his exceptional performances on the field. He has been a match-winner for India in all departments, especially in white-ball cricket.

Due to fitness issues, Pandya has not played any Test matches in recent years, but he has remained an integral part of the ODI and T20I squads. 2022 has been the best year of his career so far. He left Mumbai Indians and became the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT).

Not many expected him to lead GT to the trophy in their debut season, but Hardik Pandya did a fantastic job as captain and guided his home franchise to the championship. Soon after, the BCCI named him captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland.

Hardik's career resurgance has been one of the biggest talking points of the year. He has repeatedly stated in his interviews that along with his fitness team, his family has played a huge role in his success. His wife Natasa Stankovic has always been present in the stands to cheer for her husband.

Natasa and Hardik have also shared some adorable posts with each other on their respective Instagram handles. Here's a collection of their top five Instagram posts:

#1 Hardik Pandya's vacation with family in Greece

Pandya traveled to England last month for three ODIs and three T20Is against the Jos Buttler-led outfit. After the completion of the England tour, Pandya headed to Greece with his wife and son Agastya for a mini vacation.

Earlier on Thursday, Hardik uploaded a photograph from their vacation in Greece. He described Natasa and Agastya as his entire world.

#2 Gujarat Day celebrations

On May 1, 2022, Gujarat Titans celebrated 'Gujarat Day', where the squad members dressed up in traditional Gujarati attire and enjoyed the special occasion. Natasa Stankovic and Agastya were with Hardik in the bio-bubble of the GT franchise.

The Pandya family had a great time together that night. Hardik even shared a couple of pictures from the event with the caption - "My Strength."

#3 Natasa Stankovic's IPL 2022 win celebrations

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik posed together with the IPL trophy after the Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Heaping praise on the skipper and his team, Natasa wrote:

"What a night! What a win! We love you @hardikpandya93 you deserve this and much more! #proud #champions Congratulations team you all were amazing."

#4 When Hardik Pandya turned Santa Claus

Hardik celebrated Christmas with his wife and son in 2020. It was Agastya's first Christmas, and to make it a memorable occasion for the family, the father and son dressed up as Santa Claus.

Natasa shared a family photo from the Christmas celebrations and wrote "Merry Christmas" on Instagram.

#5 When Pandya announced the beginning of a beautiful chapter in his life

In May 2020, Hardik Pandya gave a pleasant surprise to his fans by announcing his wedding and his wife's pregnancy via an Instagram post. In a brief message to his fans, Hardik wrote:

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee