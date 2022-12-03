"I was shocked to listen him saying" - Shahid Afridi on Ramiz Raja's comments regarding Rawalpindi pitch

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was taken aback by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's comments regarding the Rawalpindi track for the ongoing first Test against England. Afridi felt surprised by Raja's claims that they haven't cracked the code to make a Test-match pitch.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, the 60-year-old expressed disappointment at the lifeless deck, but felt clueless about why it was happening. The former opening batter also denied any influence regarding the preparation of the pitch.

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Fantastic start by @ECB_cricket it is incredible to see this aggressive approach in Test cricket,England have made a real difference with B.McCullum and Stokes. Can't say now what the result of this Test would be but one thing is for sure England's batting is really entertaining. Fantastic start by @ECB_cricket it is incredible to see this aggressive approach in Test cricket,England have made a real difference with B.McCullum and Stokes. Can't say now what the result of this Test would be but one thing is for sure England's batting is really entertaining.

Meanwhile, Afridi, speaking to Samaa TV, criticized the chairman's stance as international games have been going in Pakistan for a long time. He also recalled Rawalpindi's pitch assisting pacers and questioned its alteration.

"The way Ramiz was speaking, I mean I was shocked to listen him saying that we cannot make tracks like these. International matches have been going on in Pakistan for such a long time but then we say stuff like these. Ramiz said that he wanted a turning track I feel in this weather it would have been something big.

"Rawalpindi's track has always been for the fast bowlers with seam and bounce. Why did they even change it? We now fear losing this Test and we want to win but don't know the technique."

England, who chose to bat after winning the toss on day one, thwarted Pakistan's bowling attack from the outset. Four batters mustered quick-fire centuries as the tourists smashed 506 on the opening day. After bowling England out for 657 on day two, Pakistan remained 181-0 by close.

"I have never seen a pitch like this which is so flat" - Shahid Afridi

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day One

Afridi further claimed that Rawalpindi is supposed to be one of the venues that fast bowlers relish instead of being unresponsive. The 45-year-old added:

"If we are talking about the Rawalpindi pitch, I have never seen a track like this. I have seen a lot of domestic games as well there, but I have never seen a pitch like this which is so flat. It reminded me of Faisalbad or Sialkot track. The four big venues - Multan, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi - I have seen fast bowlers enjoy those tracks because of the bounce. In fact, there was a time when we used to see a lot many fast bowlers coming from Rawalpindi."

After the first Test against Australia at the same venue earlier this year, the ICC gave the pitch a below average rating as it produced another high-scoring game.

