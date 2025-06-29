"I haven't spoken a word" - When an emotional Hardik Pandya reflected on roller coaster ride after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

It's been a year since Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed his redemption with a stellar bowling performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Having been brutally trolled during IPL 2024, after he replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Pandya hit back in the best way possible - bringing his A game to the fore in the ICC event.

The 2024 T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at Bridgetown in Barbados came down to the last over, with the Proteas needing 16 runs. Skipper Rohit entrusted Pandya with the massive task. And the all-rounder did not let his captain down. He held his nerves brilliantly under pressure and ensured a famous seven-run win for the Men in Blue.

Immediately after bowling the last delivery of the final, Pandya sat on the ground and began crying. The tears did not stop for the next few minutes as the all-rounder released all the emotions that he had kept in check during the tough times. Speaking after India's triumph, Pandya finally opened up on all that he had been through on an emotional level. He told Star Sports:

"It's very emotional, something was not clicking, but this was something the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven't spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there'd be a time I could shine. An opportunity like this makes it all the more special.

"We always believed, stayed calm; let the pressure come to them. Last over, I knew I had to execute my plans. All of a sudden my run-up speed increases. I have been in this situation, I enjoy the pressure situation," he went on to add.

Under Pandya, MI finished last in IPL 2024. On a personal level, the all-rounder failed to deliver with bat and ball. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, though, he produced match-defining figures of 3-20, including the big scalp of Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27), who seemed to be taking the game away from India.

Hardik Pandya's performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pandya contributed with both bat and ball in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. In six innings, the right-handed batter scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57. After warming up with 32 off 24 against Afghanistan, he slammed 50* off 27 against Bangladesh. The batter also contributed quick-fire 20s in the Super 8 match against Australia and the semifinal against England.

With the ball in hand, Pandya picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64. The right-arm pacer claimed 3-27 against Ireland, 2-24 against Pakistan and 2-14 against USA in the group stage. He, however, reserved his best for the final, picking up 3-20 in three overs against the Proteas.

