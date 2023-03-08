"I think there are some real positives there" - Ricky Ponting on Australia's performance in India tour

Former Australian great Ricky Ponting reckons that the tourists have been too late in showcasing their best performance in the ongoing series in India. However, he feels the players have shown they can excel in these conditions.

Australia lost the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi comprehensively as their batting let them down. However, they bounced back in Indore to register a nine-wicket win, thanks to the Aussie spinners leaving the Indian batters in strife.

Speaking on an episode of ICC Review, Ponting observed that Australia can take plenty of positives from the series, notably with the spinners and a handful of batters doing well.

"I think all the spinners have performed well and I think at different times, most of the batters have actually shown that they can cope and survive in those conditions. The quicks haven't had a chance to bowl and Australia have had the guys coming in and out as well. But I think, Usman, Travis, Labuschagne, Smith and then all of the spinners that have played, I think there are some real positives there.

The Tasmanian continued:

"It's just a bit of a shame that it's taken Australia to the start of the third Test match to find the right style of play."

The likes of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann joined hands in the second Test and have consistently challenged the Indian batters. The trio were particularly prolific in Indore as they bundled out the hosts twice for below 200.

Ricky Ponting weighs in on Australia's Ashes squad

Ponting opined that opening batter Marcus Harris might return to the Ashes squad, but reckons that Peter Handscomb could miss out.

"When you think about the different set of conditions in the UK, then I wouldn't be surprised if maybe neither of those guys are on that tour. I think there's a good chance that Renshaw will be on that tour, but I'm not so sure about Handscomb and if he’ll make it to England or not. Someone like Marcus Harris might even get another opportunity back into that Ashes squad."

The 47-year-old also backed domestic bolter Aaron Hardie to sneak into the squad as a back-up for Cameron Green, adding:

"Lance Morris is part of that squad and maybe someone like Aaron Hardie could be a bolter too. I threw Aaron Hardie's name up as an all-rounder, a similar type of player to Green, not as quick with the ball, but a very good batsman who made a brilliant a hundred in the Sheffield Shield final last year."

Australia haven't won a series in England since 2001; however, the Englishmen haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015.

