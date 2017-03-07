I think the ball hit the bat first, says Virat Kohli on his controversial dismissal

Kohli was given out as the third umpire had no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call

What’s the story?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes he hit the ball first in the controversial dismissal yesterday where he was sent back to the pavilion by the third umpire citing inconclusive evidence.

“I thought the ball hit the bat first. But if the umpires don't think there's conclusive evidence to overturn a decision then it remains the same. It's a thin line, it can go against you or in your favour,” Kohli said today in the press conference after the game where India beat Australia by 75 runs in the second Test.

“Sometimes batsmen have these doubtful moments, it can happen to anyone. I asked a few of them and almost half of them thought it wasn't out. Things like these happen and I do not have grudges against anyone.”

In case you did not know

Kohli had been in a stupendous form of late. He scored four back to back double tons in four consecutive series and going into the Tests against Australia he was the prized wicket that the visitors wanted by hook or crook.

He failed in both innings in Pune where after three years he got out on a Test match duck and in Bengaluru too he struggled in the first innings.

Just as he was trying to get on with things in the second innings he was adjudged leg-before-wicket quite controversially.

The heart of the matter

In the second innings, India were 112/2 when a shooter from Josh Hazlewood struck Kohli on his pads right in front of the stumps. The onfield umpire gave it out and the Indian captain reviewed it immediately.

Replays showed the ball was very close to both bat and pad. The Ultra-Edge too showed an impact at the same time. Umpire Richard Kettleborough said, "there is no conclusive evidence to confirm it's bat first". And then went to ball tracking which showed ‘umpires call’. Given out on field, the call stayed and a disgusted Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion.

Today in the post-match media conference speaking about the decision Kohli said he thought the ball hit the bat first and that he might have been unlucky.

What’s next?

Kohli has had a torrid time with the Decision Review System (DRS) and will surely look to use the technology better in times to come. He should not be thinking about the dismissal anymore and focus on the two more Test matches which are left.

Sportskeeda’s take

It might be so that Kohli had hit the ball before it crashed onto his pads. But Kettleborough too had done the right thing by sticking with the onfield call when there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.