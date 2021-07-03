"I think the punishment is sufficient, the right thing has been done"- Moeen Ali on Ollie Robinson's suspension

All-rounder Moeen Ali feels that Ollie Robinson being handed out an 8-match ban and a fine of £3,200 by an inquiry committee is sufficient punishment for the fast bowler's transgressions.

Ollie Robinson's impressive Test debut against New Zealand was marred by controversy when old racist and sexist tweets from 2012-2014 made by him went viral on social media. England immediately removed him from the squad for the second Test against the Kiwis and ordered an independent inquiry into the matter.

Ollie Robinson will serve a 5-match ban over the course of the next two years, having already served three games (second Test against New Zealand and 2 T20 Blast games for Sussex).

Ollie Robinson is therefore immediately available for selection by England. While there have been mixed reactions to the sanctions handed to him by the committee, Moeen Ali believes it's sufficient enough.

On the eve of the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, Moeen Ali said in a press conference:

"I thought the ECB did the right thing pulling him out of the Test series and I think [the punishment is sufficient], that the right thing has been done. Regardless of the length of the punishment, the fact there was punishment was good. I am sure he has learnt from his mistakes. He has done his time in terms of the ban. I think everybody makes mistakes - you forgive, forget, carry on with life and try and move on."

The all-rounder further stated he would have no issue in welcoming him back, even though some of the racist tweets from Robinson targeted Ali's community.

"Of course I would welcome him back. I have only known him for a short period but he seems a very nice guy and I get on really well with him."

"This has been the most difficult time in my professional career"- Ollie Robinson in his latest statement

Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson released a statement following his sanction where he once again apologized for his past tweets. The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) has also directed the 27-year-old to take part in a training program for the fair use of social media over the next two years

"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself. Whilst I want to move on, I do want to use my experience to help others in the future through working with the PCA." the fast-bowler said in a statement.

With Robinson now technically available for selection, it remains to be seen whether the England Cricket Board will include him for the upcoming five-match Test series against India.

