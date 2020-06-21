'To err is human': Umpire Bucknor on controversial Sachin Tendulkar decisions

Former umpire Steve Bucknor has admitted to have wrongly given Sachin Tendulkar out twice.

The controversial umpire also officiated in the infamous SCG Test of 2008.

Sachin Tendulkar has been on the receiving end of many wrong decisions

Former umpire Steve Bucknor has opened up about his decisions on the field involving the great Sachin Tendulkar, and has admitted to being wrong on two occasions.

Speaking on the Mason and Guests radio show, Bucknor spoke about two separate incidents involving the Master Blaster - one at the Gabba in 2003 and the other at the Eden Gardens in 2005.

"Sachin Tendulkar was given out on two different occasions when those were mistakes. I do not think any umpire would want to do a wrong thing. It lives with him and his future could be jeopardised," said the West Indian.

“To err is human. Once in Australia, I gave him out leg before wicket and the ball was going over the top. Another time, in India it was caught behind. The ball deviated after passing the bat but there was no touch," he said.

"But the match was at Eden Gardens and when you are at the Eden and India is batting, you hear nothing, because 100,000 spectators are making noise. Those were the mistakes and I was unhappy. I am saying a human is going to make mistakes and accepting mistakes are part of life," added the 74-year-old.

Bucknor also spoke about the Decision Review System (DRS) and stated that it is definitely helping umpires sleep better at night.

"Now thinking about when I was umpiring and I gave a batsman out who was not out, realizing I made a mistake it took a long time to fall asleep that night. Now you can fall asleep quickly because the correct decision is eventually given."

The Sachin Tendulkar decisions in question

Sachin Tendulkar

In the first Test of India's tour of Australia in 2003 at Brisbane, Bucknor adjudged Sachin Tendulkar LBW when he was on 0, only for replays to show that the ball was clearly missing the stumps. Despite the poor decision, India managed to draw the Test, courtesy of a splendid first innings 144 by Sourav Ganguly.

In the second Test of Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2005, Bucknor again erred, wrongly giving Sachin Tendulkar out caught behind for 52 in the second innings. However, India comfortably won the match by 195 runs, with Rahul Dravid's twin centuries and Anil Kumble's 7-wicket haul in the second innings ensuring that India weren't left to rue their luck.

Interestingly, Bucknor also officiated in the infamous SCG Test of 2008, after which captain Anil Kumble famously stated "Only one team played in the spirit of the game".