I’ve watched the 2019 World Cup final three times now: Eoin Morgan

It’s been a year since the thrilling boundary count-back won England their first-ever 50-over World Cup and no one remembers it better than skipper Eoin Morgan. Everyone had their hearts in their mouth as the 2019 World Cup final went down to the last ball of the Super Over with England and New Zealand finishing tied at the end of one of the greatest finals ever.

Eoin Morgan has in fact managed to relive the moment three times as, like the rest of the world, the England skipper has also been under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last four months have been a bit of a challenge but it’s meant I’ve actually been able to sit down and watch the whole of the final three times now,” Eoin Morgan was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Eoin Morgan played a stellar role for England with the willow as well as in the field with his leadership skills. He ended up scoring 371 runs in 11 games at an average of 41.22 with a top-score of 148.

In the final, New Zealand posted 241/8 thanks to Henry Nicholls’ 55 and Tom Latham’s 47-run knock. Hosts England in reply were bowled out for 241 with Ben Stokes remaining not out on 84 and Jos Buttler scoring 59.

The subsequent Super Over also ended in a tie as Eoin Morgan’s side won on ICC’s boundary countback rule.

"That’s (Watching it three times) allowed me to enjoy it and take it in for the first time. It’s an incredible day to watch from start to finish. It’s still tense every time I watch it, with the ebb and flow, but looking back now it feels a privilege to have been part of it.

"It is still extraordinary to think that not only the final against New Zealand but also the Super Over that followed it finished with scores level and England were crowned champions courtesy of hitting more boundaries in a bizarre tie-breaker," skipper Eoin Morgan said.

The Irish-born English limited-overs skipper has realized the usefulness of working hard for what he wants.

"I think in life the harder you work for anything, whether it is a World Cup or a forward defensive shot, the better it feels afterwards. That’s human nature and that’s what it felt to me.

"The dramatic nature of the day really has done wonders for the sport. The final was actually bigger than cricket and became one of the highlights of British sporting history. It’s probably even more satisfying that the final will be remembered for a very long time," the 33-year-old added.