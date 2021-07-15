"I want to be playing against Jofra Archer" - Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he is eager to resume his battle with Jofra Archer in the upcoming Ashes. He hopes the England bowler regains his fitness before the mega event. Archer has been out of action following surgery on his right elbow.

Marnus Labuschagne made his name as an international cricketer in the 2019 Ashes after coming on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith, who was struck by a vicious bouncer from Jofra Archer. Labuschagne struck a gutsy 59 and since then, he has established himself as a vital cog in Australia's Test set-up.

Jofra Archer will undoubtedly be a key bowler for England in the Ashes and Marnus Labuschagne is hoping to test himself against the best. The Australian batsman was quoted as saying by Daily Mail UK:

"There are always injuries in sport but I want to be playing against the best so if Archer is fit, I want to be playing against Jofra Archer. Hopefully both teams are fully fit and we can have a really good contest."

The 27-year-old highlighted that playing county games before his international debut as a concussion substitute helped him acclimatize to English conditions. Labuschagne added:

"It has been an amazing journey so far in Test cricket, especially since that day at Lord’s. That’s what sticks in people’s minds. What gets forgotten is I played 10 games of county cricket — I was very familiar with the conditions in England and my own game."

"No one wants to be away from their family but we’ve got to keep the game growing" - Marnus Labuschagne

The England team face the prospect of staying three to four months away from their families during the Ashes, due to COVID-19 protocols. However, Marnus Labuschagne insisted that they will need to get on with it and keep the game growing. He said:

"One thing we have realised with Covid is that things change quickly. I just hope things sort themselves out and families will be allowed to come. At the end of the day, it’s our job as players."

Labuschagne elaborated further:

"You’re not forced to be a cricketer and I think in the current environment it’s sometimes the way it is. You have to be away from your family. No one wants to be away from their family for three or four months but we’ve got to keep the game growing."

Marnus Labuschagne has been away from home for close to three months as he is currently in the UK, plying his trade for Glamorgan in the County Championship.

After 18 Tests, Labuschagne averages 60.8 and will undoubtedly be a player to watch out for when England come Down Under in December this year.

