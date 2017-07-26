I would want more Indian cricketers to play in WBBL, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The right-hander also spoke about how her game improved after the league.

Harman represented the Sydney Thunder

What’s the story?

After India's spectacular World Cup campaign, the women's team received a stellar homecoming back in India.

One of the chief architects of India's inspirational run, Harmanpreet Kaur who caught the imagination of the nation and the cricketing world after her spectacular innings in all the knockout matches.

Harman, who smoked the Australian bowlers for a smashing 171, spoke about how the Women Big Bash League helped her game and hence advocated participation of more Indian players in the WBBL.

"Like I and Smriti [Mandhana] got to play in BBL, I would want more cricketers to get a chance to play in BBL as they will get to learn a lot from the experience, which in turn will help the team grow,” Harman said.

The Details

Harman also spoke about how playing in the Big Bash League helped her game and how she became more confident about expressing herself on the field.

Also, she said that while playing in the WBBL she learnt a lot from other players from all over the world and imbibed all the positive traits in her game.

The right-hander also spoke how exposure in the WBBL will only help in the growth of the Indian team in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Harmanpreet was picked up by the Sydney Thunder for last year's WBBL and was one of the most convincing players in the league.

In 12 innings, she scored 296 runs at an impressive average of 59.20.

Along with Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana was also picked up by the Brisbane Heat, but her participation was cut short with an injury.

What's next?

After India's superb performance in the World Cup, there will be several players who have grabbed eyeballs of leagues all over the world and it would only be appropriate if the franchises both in Australia and England take note of these performances and pick them up for subsequent seasons.

Author's Take

There is little doubt that Harman's game saw tremendous improvement after her participation in the Women Big Bash League and the BCCI should allow other players to go out and take part in the many leagues all around the world as it would only allow these players to fine tune their game.

Although the Indian team had a stellar run in the World Cup, there are several areas to improve upon and these can only be achieved if players take part in leagues and play many more matches.

