Ian Chappell backs Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri partnership for Team India

Chappell felt that the BCCI and the CAC should have stuck onto Shastri after the 2016 World T20.

by Pranjal Mech News 23 Jul 2017, 19:13 IST

Chappell defended Kohli's stance in row with Anil Kumble stating that the skipper should feel comfortable with the coach at all times

What's the story?

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell gave his backing to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his row with former Indian head coach Anil Kumble stating that it is important that captain and the coach share a cordial relationship for the team to prosper in the long run.

Chappell also pointed to the fact that Kohli and new Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had enjoyed a good run together during the latter's previous stint as Team Director and added that the BCCI should not have looked for a replacement when Kohli clearly wanted Shastri to continue.

"Kohli didn't have the same harmonious relationship with Anil Kumble that he enjoyed with Ravi Shastri when he was cricket director. The fact that India has now reverted to Shastri as coach prompts the question: 'Why change something that isn't broken?'," Chappell said.

"If a coach is to be inflicted on a captain then at least it should be someone with whom he's comfortable," he added.

In case you didn't know...

Though India enjoyed a tremendous run of results during Anil Kumble's reign at the helm, skipper Virat Kohli was not comfortable with the working style adopted by the Indian spin legend.

Following India's loss to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Kumble stepped down from his role after the BCCI made it clear that Kohli had expressed reservations about his style of coaching.

The heart of the matter

After the BCCI had invited applications for the new head coach's role, the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman had zeroed in on Ravi Shastri as Kumble's replacement with Kohli's inputs heavily considered while making the decision.

While the move received criticism from some quarters who felt that the CAC and the BCCI had bowed down to Kohli's demands, Chappell felt that there was nothing wrong in the captain making his preferred choice known.

Shastri spent nearly two years as Team Director before being replaced by Kumble after the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. Now that the CAC has reverted back to Shastri, Chappell is baffled that he was let go off in the first place.

At least, Chappell is confident that Kohli will now be at peace as a skipper considering the fact that he has someone who is familiar and comfortable with as coach of the Indian cricket team.

What's next?

Shastri's first assignment in his role as head coach will be the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The first of the three Tests will begin at Galle on Wednesday.

The tour also features 5 ODIs and a single T20I.

Author's take

It is no secret that Kohli is very much comfortable with Shastri in charge and there is no point trying to impose somebody else on the skipper. That's what happened when the CAC replaced Shastri with Kumble and though the results were very much in India's favour, behind the scenes, things weren't all that pretty.

The team atmosphere is very much important and in the long run, differences of opinion can lead to much bigger issues. Kumble did the best thing as far as Indian cricket is concerned, by being the bigger man and it is now up to Shastri to handle things his way.