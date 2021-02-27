Ian Chappell names his 3 contenders to take over Australia's T20 captaincy from Aaron Finch

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has picked Alex Carey, Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques as three possible options to replace Aaron Finch as Australia's T20 captain. Finch has been woefully out of form with the bat, averaging just 15 in his last 26 T20 innings.

Aaron Finch's leadership credentials are also under the scanner after his Melbourne Renegades side finished at the bottom of the points table in BBL 10. The batsman is under pressure to deliver with the Aussies trailing by 2-0 in the ongoing 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place this year in October, Ian Chappell has named three potential captaincy options if Cricket Australia decide to relieve Aaron Finch of his duties.

"Patrick Cummins is, of course, one they've got earmarked for leadership. They've had Alex Carey dangling there for a while, and he's the Adelaide Strikers' captain, so he's got experience. The one other candidate I'd have there: Henriques. He's had success with the Sydney Sixers, and he's good enough to hold his place in the side," Chappell said on Wide World of Sports.

Ian Chappell named Pat Cummins as his first choice option and termed him as an 'inspirational cricketer'.

"The first thing with Cummins - and he'd be my first choice - is he's going to hold his place in the team all the time, and secondly, he's an inspirational cricketer; if you can't be inspired by Pat Cummins, no one is going to inspire you," Chappell added.

Mark Waugh raises question over Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has been in woeful form for Australia

Mark Waugh recently raised questions over Aaron Finch's spot and said the skipper is not immune to being dropped. The former World-Cup winner believes Finch's primary job is to score runs.

"His job is to score runs. It doesn’t matter; there’s a lot of players who can captain. No batsman is immune from being dropped when you’re not scoring runs. Doesn’t matter if you’re captain or not," Mark Waugh said on Fox cricket.

Australia recently lost by 4 runs in the second T20I against New Zealand while chasing 220 for the win. Aaron Finch failed with the bat and could only manage 12 runs off 14 balls.

In the first T20I, the Australian skipper could only score 1. With three more games to go, the Australian selectors will hope that Aaron Finch can rally the troops around and lead from the front.