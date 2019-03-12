ICC 2019 World Cup: Mark Taylor's predicts Australia's XI for the tournament

Australia's World cup winning captains

What's the story?

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has predicted the Australian XI for the 2019 World Cup. Earlier, Australian legend Shane Warne had backed David Warner to win the player of the tournament in the mega event.

The background

The World Cup is just a few months away and former cricketers have started picking their players from their respective countries, who are likely to represent the nation in cricket's biggest tournament.

Mark picked his playing XI while talking to Channel Nine as quoted by Fox Sports. Surprisingly, he left out Usman Khawaja, who scored a match winnings century against India in the third ODI.

The details

Mark Taylor went with the experienced openers Aaron Finch and the comeback man David Warner for the opening slot. The former Australian captain Steve Smith would bat at number three with the in-form Shaun Marsh at number four.

He picked two all rounders in the middle order. Glenn Maxwell, who could be the finisher, was picked along with Marcus Stoinis. Both of them can chip in with ball to cover the fifth bowling option. Alex Carey was picked as the wicket keeper for the World Cup.

He selected three experienced fast bowlers - Mitchell Starc, who won the player of the tournament in last World Cup, Pat Cummins, who has been in the form of his life, and Josh Hazelwood, making it an out and out experienced bowling attack.

He also picked Nathan Lyon as the only spinner, and left out Adam Zampa. It was a surprise, as Zampa has been having a great series against India.

Mark Taylor's Australian XI for the World Cup:

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

What's Next

After the UAE tour and the IPL, Australia is set to play their first World Cup game against Afghanistan on 1st June 2019. They will walk into the tournament as defending champions