ICC 2019 World Cup: Shane Warne predicts Player of the Tournament

Shane Warne and Steve Waugh after the 1999 World Cup win

What's the story?

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has predicted that David Warner will be the player of the tournament in 2019 World Cup. He has also predicted the player who can win the player of the tournament in 2019 IPL.

The background

Cricket's mega-event, the ODI World Cup is set to bring played in England from May. Australia is slowly striking the form against India ahead of the World Cup. David Warner and Steve Smith, who were banned by the Australian cricket due to ball-tampering saga, are expected to be back in the squad for the 2019 World Cup.

A strong Australian XI is expected to take the field in the World Cup. Former Australian captain Warne feels that David Warner will have a great World Cup and also predicted that he will be the 'player of the tournament'.

The details

Talking to the UK Telegraph, Shane Warne said that he had played the best after the 12 month ban for Australia in 2003. Likewise, even the banned duo would comeback strong in the World Cup.

“All I can go on is experience having a year off myself. The next four years were the best I ever had. I was hungry for the game. My body and mind were fresh and it is amazing how excited you are to play again.The little things that used to make you say ‘here we go again’ don’t matter anymore. You get excited just going to the nets again because you have taken it for granted in the past so I think they will come back better than they were. They are going to come out and destroy attacks and I back David Warner to be the player of the World Cup.”

He also felt that Smith and Warner would be nervous in first few games, but they would be the key for Australia to lift yet another World Cup.

“That’s why I reckon Australia can win the World Cup. Have a look at their records. Absolute class, as good as anybody in the world those two players. They’ll walk straight back in, they’ll be hungry. They’ll be a bit nervous in the first few games but that’ll be good for them, they’ll be excited and I would expect them to play as good as they always have.” - Warne Further added.