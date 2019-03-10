IPL 2019: Shane Warne predicts the player of the tournament

Shane Warne

Former Australian captain Shane Warne has picked young Indian sensation Sanju Samson to be the player of the tournament for the 2019 IPL season.

The Australian cricket legend was a part of IPL for the first three seasons. He was an instrumental player for the Rajasthan Royals when they won the 2008 IPL season by beating Chennai Super Kings in the finals.

He played for them till 2011 and took 56 wickets. Currently, he is mentoring the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2019.

The former IPL captain has predicted Sanju Samson to be the player of the tournament for the upcoming season. He has also added that he is excited to be the brand ambassador for the Jaipur based franchise. Shane Warne felt that the Royals would be favourites in this tournament.

The talented Sanju has played 81 games in the IPL and has nearly scored 2000 runs. Though he has got more than enough talent, it is surprising that Warne picked him ahead of many cricket legends who will be playing the tournament. If Samson delivers as predicted by Warne, then the Royals have a great chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Sanju Samson scored his maiden century against Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 IPL season. But, his best IPL innings came when he smashed an unbeaten 92* in 45 balls including 10 sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 season. It wasn't a great comeback for Royals in 2018 season as they failed to quality for the next round. However, they would love to turn the tables this season.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against Kings XI Punjab on 25th March 2019.