ICC 2019 World Cup: Predicted Strongest Playing XI for England

22 May 2019, 09:44 IST

All the ten teams have finalized their 15-member squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup which will start from 30th May in England and Wales. Making three changes to their preliminary squad, the England Cricket Board announced their final World Cup squad on Tuesday. England have never manage to win the World Cup but they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy this year. After facing humiliation in World Cup 2015, England have prepared well for this World Cup on home soil. Only five players - Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, who were part of 2015 World Cup squad, have made it to the World Cup squad of 2019. England have great depth in their batting unit which is one of their main strength,s considering the flat decks in England. Despite having minor weaknesses in their bowling attack, England have arguably the best squad among all teams. Let's have a look at the best possible playing XI of England for this marquee event.


#1 Openers: Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy

England have three openers in their squad - Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and James Vince (replacement of Alex Hales). The duo of Bairstow and Roy is a settled opening pair for England, while Vince has been picked as a reserve opener. After World Cup 2015, the dashing opener Roy has amassed 2938 runs with an average of 40.80 and a very good strike-rate of about 107. On the other hand, his partner Bairstow has accumulated 2210 runs with an astonishing average of more than 50 and an excellent strike-rate of about 109. Roy and Bairstow have been third and sixth topscorers respectively for England in this period. Both the right-handed batsmen play aggressive and fearless cricket and are capable of destroying any bowling attack on their day. While batting together, they have scored 1762 runs with an astonishing average nearing 59. Both players are one of the main reasons behind England’s success in ODIs post World Cup 2015.

