ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 possible replacements for Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a side strain.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 17:15 IST

Stuart Broad could earn a recall

England survived a scare against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Champions Trophy thanks to the combined efforts of their batsmen, headed by a magnificent ton by Joe Root.

Nevertheless, the bowling looked out of sorts, to say the least, as the Bangladesh batsmen carted them around the park with ease.

Chris Woakes has been England’s main man with the ball and his exclusion from the tournament due to a side strain may turn out to be a major jolt for their chances in the event.

However, there are players who can put their hands up in his absence. We take a look at the players who can be included in the side in the absence of the all-rounder from Warwickshire.

#5 Stuart Broad

The carnage by Yuvraj Singh at Kingsmead – the first thing that comes to mind when the name Stuart Broad is mentioned. However, 10 years have passed since then and the tall fast bowler from Nottingham has come a long way.

He has troubled the best batsmen in the business with his steep bounce and prodigious movement off the deck. He is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in Division 2 of the English County Championship and isn’t short of match practice.

While Broad played his last One Day International more than a year ago, his experience may come in handy for the English players in the absence of Woakes. He isn’t a mug with the bat either and will provide depth to the English batting line up.