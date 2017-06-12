ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why Asian teams have been so successful

The conditions have eased, and there is more belief about the Asian team these days.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 17:24 IST

There is so much to like about the Champions Trophy. 8 top teams are sandwiched in a 2-week period and more often the not rankings do not matter as the performance on the day of the match matters more.

For all the uncertainty and fickleness associated with the T20 version, this ongoing Champions Trophy has been a rollicking affair so far. And when the dust settles, there will be 3 Asain teams amongst the 4 semi-finalists and in conditions which were never supposed to suit them, the performances from these teams have underlined the thrill and unpredictability of the tournament this year.

It was never meant to be, for except India none of the other teams was expected to do make it to final four. Bangladesh, for all their progress, remain the minnows, and Sri Lanka has gone so far down the pecking order that no one speaks about them in world competitions.

But here we are, 3 out of the 4 teams are Asian teams and here in this article, we look at reasons why this competition has been kind to them.

#5 Plenty of limited overs experience

So much experience in LOI

For some reason, the priorities in the sub-continent still go in favour of limited overs cricket as they are sure ways of reaping in the revenues for the boards.

And for this particular reason, teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are so in tune with the rigours of the 50-over affair that nothing and in no situation they seem to be out of pace with what is going on.

There is Pakistan which has been forced to play in the UAE where empty stadiums gap at the players during Test matches, but crowds flock the stands during the limited-overs leg. This has allowed them to react to pressure situations better than other teams.