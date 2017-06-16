ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why Pakistan can beat India in the final

Pakistan have the ammunitions to humble India and lift the cup for the first time ever.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 15:48 IST

Hassan Ali is the current leading wicket-taker of the tournament

After two weeks of spectacular cricket in the 2017 Champions Trophy, it all boils down to the ultimate showdown - the final at the Kennington Oval in London. India versus Pakistan is always a high-voltage clash and this one promises to be an absolute thriller.

In the beginning, very few people had given Pakistan a chance of coming this far in the tournament, but they defied the odds and overcame one hurdle after the other. However, India won’t be a walk in the park for Sarfraz Ahmed’s men and Pakistani cricketers have to be on top of their game.

However, Pakistan have the ammunitions to humble India, lift the cup and also make it 3-2 in terms of head to head in the Champions Trophy against arch rivals India. And, here we take you through the five reasons why the Men in Green can win their first ever Champions Trophy.

#5 The stupendous run of Hasan Ali

With Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan in the ranks, Hassan Ali wasn’t expected to be the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling repertoire. However, that is exactly what has happened.

He is not the one to give batsmen an intimidating look, but will gradually get under their skins. As the tournament progressed, the 23-year-old pacer climbed up the ladder to surprise oppositions. The Punjab-born bowler is currently leading the list of top wicket-takers with 10 in four games.

He has bagged as many as three three-wicket hauls in his last three games against South Africa, Sri Lanka and England respectively at a healthy economy of 3.64. Hasan was expensive in Pakistan’s erstwhile encounter against India, but his current form is bound to infuse confidence in the Men in Green, going into the Finale.