ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 times India triumphed in a must-win encounter

Can India pull it off on Sunday.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 16:35 IST

After losing to Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday, India now go into their last game against South Africa at the same venue on Sunday, facing a must-win situation in order to move into the semifinal stage of the competition.

We, here, look at 5 encounters when the Men In Blue brought their best in such situations and triumphed:

5.India vs Pakistan, 2012 Asia Cup

Kohli was star as India beat Pakistan in Dhaka

After a difficult tour of Australia, India arrived in Bangladesh for the four-nation Asia Cup, hoping to get back to winning ways.

Their campaign began on a positive note as they beat Sri Lanka, but in the next game, they were shocked by Bangladesh, which left them in a must-win scenario against Pakistan.

Batting first, the Men In Green took full advantage of some very shoddy Indian bowling, notching up 329 for 6 in their 50 overs with Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed scoring centuries. In reply, India got off to the worst possible start, losing Gautam Gambhir for 0.

But Sachin Tendulkar, joined by Virat Kohli began to lay the foundation, putting on 133 runs for the 2nd wicket before the former fell for 52.

The latter, then, elevated his game by a couple of levels and in a display of sublime batsmanship, made 183 of the most glorious runs you could see to help India cross the line by 6 wickets and keep themselves in contention.

They, however, could not make it through to the final, as in the following game, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka and made it to the final.

Here are the highlights from that knock: