ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 biggest partnerships from the tournament

Bangladesh created history with their highest Champions Trophy partnership and it features on the list.

Himanshu Agrawal 20 Jun 2017, 15:05 IST

Amidst all discussions and debates on a possible Test Championship, yet another edition of the ICC Champions Trophy came to an end, though speculation remains rife on its future. Pakistan were crowned winners of the eighth edition of the tournament in 2017, the third to be hosted in the British Isles.

However, what marks out this year’s event from the others is the occurrence of some massive partnerships in the middle. Substantial unions between batsmen, especially in crucial stages of a match, have defined many outcomes. Five of them have been listed below.

#5 159: Alex Hales and Joe Root vs Bangladesh, The Oval

Bangladesh set the tournament alight with 305 in the opening match and then removed the out of touch Jason Roy with England still 300 away from the target. Alex Hales and Joe Root then started to calm the nerves in a union that would ultimately set the platform for dominance. Hales was harsh on deliveries either too short or too full, and hit fours all over the ground, five of which came through bright cover drives and four via neat nudges towards mid-wicket.

Root batted with his usual tranquillity and carved gorgeous shots to ease the pressure on the hosts. Both Hales and Root attacked with more freedom as they spent more time at the crease. Hales pummelled ten off the first two balls by part-time Sabbir Rahman, but then perished for 95 attempting another maximum over square leg. Root continued in his fine vein and a hurt ankle and calf could not prevent him from setting up the match beautifully for England.

After getting to a century, Root used his bat as a blade against Rubel Hossain, whom he dispatched for his only six and also hit two more fours. Their stand tallied 159 and Root ended on a career-best 133* as England won by 8 wickets.