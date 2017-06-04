ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia vs Bangladesh, 5 players to watch out for

A promising game awaits fans when Australia take on Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 23:24 IST

Warner would be eager to make his presence felt in the Champions Trophy

Rain saved them the blushes against their neighbours New Zealand at Birmingham two days back, and now Australia have a chance to go to the top of their group when they take on Bangladesh on the same ground.

The South Africa-Sri Lanka clash at The Oval was devoid of rain and Australia will be relieved by that fact. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have started making inroads in world cricket and are ranked no.6, above Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan. They nearly gave England a run for their money in the tournament opener with their batting as well.

Bowling is still their weak point and against a power-packed Australian batting line-up, it needs to punch above its weight. The Australians, on the other hand, will look to unleash their fiery pace bowlers against Bangladesh in the hope that the extra zip and pace would prove to be too much for them.

Here are five players to watch out for from the clash at The Oval.



#5 David Warner

The brilliant Australian opener missed out against the Kiwis the other night but he isn't one to stay silent for long. The Orange Cap winner of the 2017 IPL is in fine form and loves batting on pitches that have pace and bounce. He is someone who can wipe out the rhythm of any attack and Bangladesh would be wary of the diminutive batsman.

The southpaw has smashed 9 hundreds since the beginning of 2016 in the format, scoring at an average of 63.32. He has been instrumental in Australia's top order and in a rather dull period for his nation, Warner has been a ray of sunshine.

Record against Bangladesh

Interestingly, this will be Warner's first ODI against Bangladesh despite being active in the format for almost a decade.