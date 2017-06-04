ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia Probable playing 11 to face Bangladesh

After a washout in their opening game, Australia will be looking to get a win on the board.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Analysis 04 Jun 2017, 17:19 IST

Australia will be hoping rain doesn’t play spoilsport once again

After their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against New Zealand was washed out, Australia will be looking to begin their campaign in earnest with a win over Bangladesh on Monday. Captain Steve Smith wasn’t happy with the bowlers as they let New Zealand get away and it remains to be seen if he makes any changes to the side.

Australia will be looking to claim their first win of this tournament as they take on Bangladesh on June 5 at The Oval in London. Here is the probable playing 11 for Steve Smith’s side as they look to make it through to the semi-finals of the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy –

Openers

David Warner

David Warner may not be the No.1 ranked batsman in the world but few would deny that he is arguably the most in-form ODI batsman in the world currently. The southpaw has been decimating bowling attacks across the world and while he may have missed out in the opening game, he will be looking to make it count against Bangladesh.

No player has scored more runs or centuries in ODIs since the start of 2016 than Warner and the Australian opener will be looking to continue that run and kick off his Champions Trophy in style.

Aaron Finch

Despite Chris Lynn’s heroics in the Big Bash League and in the recently-concluded IPL 2017, Australia opted to go for the experienced Aaron Finch to partner David Warner. The 30-year-old has formed a successful opening partnership along with Warner over the years and has been the ideal foil for the southpaw.

Both players are capable of taking the game away from the opposition and the pair has developed an understanding over the years that allows for both to co-exist and flourish despite both being obviously attacking batsmen.

Middle-order

Steve Smith

Some players just thrive with the added responsibility and that has certainly been the case with Steve Smith ever since he has been appointed the captain of the Australian side. While some wither and wilt under pressure, Smith has made a mockery of any questions of pressure since taking over.

Since the start of 2016, he has scored over 1,300 runs in ODIs at an average in excess of 50 and continually been the backbone of the Australia’s batting.

Moises Henriques

Consistent performances in IPL 2017 and the fact that he is a top-order batsman who is a more than handy bowler meant that Moises Henriques got the nod over Marcus Stoinis, who is just coming back from injury. In the opening game against New Zealand, when the fast bowlers were going for runs, the all-rounder kept things quiet with the ball and although his dismissal was the prelude to the rain that eventually called off the game, he has certainly done enough to warrant his place in the XI.

Glenn Maxwell

Although Glenn Maxwell didn’t have the most productive IPL 2017, when it comes to ODIs, there are few who are as destructive as the 28-year-old all-rounder. With an average in the mid-30s and a strike rate in excess of 125, Maxwell has the ability to take the game away from the opposition in an instant.

Travis Head

With Australia opting for a pace quartet and no front-line spinner, the addition of Travis Head certainly solves the problem of not having an option to turn to if the surface offers anything for the spinners. A competent batsman who can also moonlight as a useful off-spinner, the 23-year-old certainly affords the captain an element of luxury that is otherwise absent if Chris Lynn is in the starting XI.

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade

At no.7 is the designated wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade. Although he bats up the order in the domestic circuit, his role for Australia is markedly different. Aside from donning the gloves, Wade is expected to finish with a flourish or in the case of a collapse, bat through with the tail and ensure there are enough runs on the board and he has certainly been doing that well.

Seamers

John Hastings

Hastings’ knowledge of conditions will prove to be invaluable for Australia

While many predicted James Pattinson would complete the pace quartet, Australia rightly opted for not just the man in form but also one that knows all about the conditions in England. John Hastings might have gone for a few runs against New Zealand but his variations, knowledge of conditions and experience makes him an invaluable asset, especially given his ability to clear the boundaries at will.

Mitchell Starc

After missing IPL 2017 to recover from his injury, Mitchell Starc struggled to find his rhythm in the opening game against New Zealand. His yorkers didn’t hit the mark and became full tosses that were easily put away. But the No.3 ranked bowler in the world will be looking to put that behind him as they take on Bangladesh.

Pat Cummins

Despite making his ODI debut nearly six years ago, Pat Cummins has just played 29 matches. While injuries have had a lot to do with that, a fully fit and firing Cummins is a sight to behold and a nightmare for batsmen as he not only has the pace but also plenty of variations to keep the batsmen on their toes.

Josh Hazlewood

With the second-best figures in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, Josh Hazlewood showed just why he is the fifth-ranked ODI bowler in the world. The right-arm fast bowler has often flown under the radar with Mitchell Starc overshadowing most of his exploits but that should take nothing away from his achievements.

When the rest of the pace quartet was struggling to find the right length, Hazlewood found it and kept the batsmen on their toes throughout the contest.