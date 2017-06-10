ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Brendon McCullum has been an inspiration, says Eoin Morgan

England's ODI cricket in the last 15 months has been exceptional, to say the least.

The English skipper is greatly inspired by Brendon McCullum

What’s the story?

Eoin Morgan said that England’s riveting turnaround in ODI cricket has largely been because of the guidance that he received from Brendon McCullum in the three years that they spent together in the Indian Premier League.

"He's certainly been an inspiration for me. Three years at Kolkata (Knight Riders) with him, in which we sort of grew pretty close together, and I learned a lot from him. Watching him lead within a group and his sort of tactical cricket brain and how he goes about things,” he said while talking to cricket.com.au

England’s ODI skipper believes that McCullum’s opinionated views on almost everything pertaining to cricket helped him learn quite a bit and added to his perspective.

"He always has an alternative view regardless of whether it's right or wrong, which makes things really interesting when you chat to him about cricket,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

England have been playing aggressive and strong ODI cricket in the past one-and-half years. After undergoing a nightmare in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, they took up the reins of their own development and scripted one of the best cricket-resurgence stories of modern times.

They have been exceptional in the Champions Trophy 2017 as well and are the first team to make it to the semi-final this.

The details

While praising the semi-finalists of the 2015 World Cup, Morgan explained that the brand of cricket played by Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and India was distinctively different from the rest of the lot.

He further added that these teams were not scared to chase down 350-plus totals and always went for attacking bowling options.

The 30-year-old said that he didn’t single out just New Zealand but used the performance of all these teams as a template to help England climb the ladder in limited overs cricket.

What’s next?

England have not only brought positive changes to their game but have now taken it to the next level by performing with vigour in a big ICC tournament. Unlike everyone else, it was the only team that was not dependent on its third match in order to qualify for the semi-final.

England will face Australia today for their last group match of the tournament. After that, they will play the second-qualifier from Group B in the semi-final for a chance at Champions Trophy glory.

Author’s take

McCullum was the driving force for the complete revamping of New Zealand cricket in the last few years of his glittering career. The fact that his legacy goes beyond just New Zealand’s revival proves the incomparable stature that the former Kiwi captain holds in world cricket.

Also Read: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England's probable playing XI to face Australia