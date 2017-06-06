ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England-New Zealand game halts to pay respect to London attack victims

A minute of silence was observed at 11 AM local time.

The Cardiff Cricket Ground observed a minute of silence

The sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy between England and New Zealand halted at 11 AM local time (3.30 PM IST), to pay respect to the those who died in the recent London attack.

Both the teams observeed a minute of silence for those who died in the attacks in central London on Saturday (June 3). The entire stadium at Cardiff shifted its focus from the ongoing action to the victims of the London attack.

The players looked poignant and deeply affected by the violence London underwent during the attack, which killed at least seven people before three attackers were shot dead by the police.

Just a reminder this match in Cardiff will be halted at 11am for a minute's silence for those who died in last Saturday's London attack — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 6, 2017

The terrorist attack was severely condemned by all cricketing bodies across the world.

A woman from New Zealand and a man from Australia were also amongst those identified dead post the attack.

The fourth match of the tournament between India and Pakistan on Sunday saw beefed up security measures, while the hotel where the Indian team was at was held at a temporary lock-down to up the safety measures for the players.

The minute of silence was observed throughout United Kingdom today and the game was halted mid-over at the stroke of 11 AM, at 6.4 overs. Tim Southee was bowling the over.

Moments like these are what make sport so special and bring sportsmen together, irrespective of their team, nationality and race. The gesture is sure to touch the hearts of all the spectators around the ground as well as of the viewers watching the matching throughout the world.

You can follow the live commentary to the rest of the game here.

..stopped the cricket mid-over for a minutes silence ...... well done to all involved #ENGvNZ #LondonBridgeAttack — Ian Larmer (@Mister_Llama) June 6, 2017

Amazing play stop in the middle of an over in the #EngvNZ game to observe a min silence at 11am #classy — Ravi Vijh (@ravivijh) June 6, 2017

Impressive - even the #ENGvNZ #iccchampionstrophy2017 cricket stopped for the 11am silence. — Andy Weltch (@AWeltch) June 6, 2017

Great respect from all involved! ! #ENGVNZ — Riaj Raju (@riajbossraju) June 6, 2017

Moment of silence at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff for the London terror attack was a lovely touch. Let's hope it gives England a kick #ENGvNZ — Joe Higham (@JoeHigham_) June 6, 2017