ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England-New Zealand game halts to pay respect to London attack victims

A minute of silence was observed at 11 AM local time.

by Rupin Kale @Rupinzel
News 06 Jun 2017, 15:22 IST
The Cardiff Cricket Ground observed a minute of silence 

What’s the story?

The sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy between England and New Zealand halted at 11 AM local time (3.30 PM IST), to pay respect to the those who died in the recent London attack. 

Both the teams observeed a minute of silence for those who died in the attacks in central London on Saturday (June 3). The entire stadium at Cardiff shifted its focus from the ongoing action to the victims of the London attack. 

The players looked poignant and deeply affected by the violence London underwent during the attack, which killed at least seven people before three attackers were shot dead by the police.


In case you didn’t know..

The terrorist attack was severely condemned by all cricketing bodies across the world.

A woman from New Zealand and a man from Australia were also amongst those identified dead post the attack.

The fourth match of the tournament between India and Pakistan on Sunday saw beefed up security measures, while the hotel where the Indian team was at was held at a temporary lock-down to up the safety measures for the players. 

The details 

The minute of silence was observed throughout United Kingdom today and the game was halted mid-over at the stroke of 11 AM, at 6.4 overs. Tim Southee was bowling the over.

Author’s take 

Moments like these are what make sport so special and bring sportsmen together, irrespective of their team, nationality and race. The gesture is sure to touch the hearts of all the spectators around the ground as well as of the viewers watching the matching throughout the world. 

You can follow the live commentary to the rest of the game here.

