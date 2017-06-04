Champions Trophy 2017: Security for the India-Pakistan game tightens in light of recent terror attacks

The Indian team's hotel was put under a lock-down immediately after the attacks in London yesterday (June 3).

Security has been accentuated following the London attacks

What’s the story?

London was found in the clutches of terrorising events once again on Saturday night, when six people were killed in a terror attack in the centre of the city. Three attackers were shot down soon after.

Following the attack in London and the bombing in Manchester last week, the security around the India-Pakistan game has been amplified to avoid eminent threat to the players and spectators in Edgbaston today (June 4).

Apparently, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been alerted of a potential terror attack in Birmingham today. ICC issued a statement shortly after the questions on safety of the players were raised. It said:

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels. The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.”

In case you didn’t know..

This was the second attack that took place in England in the last 20 days, indicating worrisome conditions for the smooth progression of the Champions Trophy. 23 people were killed in the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester.

The details

As soon as the news of the London attack was out yesterday, the hotel in which the Indian team is staying was put under immediate lock-down. Security around the same was accentuated and it has been tight ever since.

Precautions have also been taken in order to keep the other teams safe. Meanwhile, there have been reports about officials from both India and Pakistan being refrained from interacting with the media so as to as to avoid drawing any more attention to the delicate situation.

What next?

You would hope that the tightened security does not hinder or delay the live action that is scheduled to take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground today.

Author’s take

Let’s hope that the safety measures that have been taken before the game remain just a precaution. At the end of the day, the highly awaited India vs Pakistan game should be about cricket and nothing else.

Tweet speak

Praying for London — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) June 4, 2017

Bangladesh and Sri Lankan sides were both in a hotel very close to the attack. They hotel was locked down, I am advised they are all save — Peter Lalor (@plalor) June 4, 2017

India vs Pakistan in Birmingham, can't imagine how hard the security jobs is today for that one — Mark Bentley (@MarkBen911) June 4, 2017