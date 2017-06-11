ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia: 5 things Australia did wrong

Australia were dumped out of the Champions Trophy by their arch-rivals, England.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2017, 09:53 IST

Steven Smith led poorly as Australia were trounced by England at Edgbaston

Rain could not save Australia from exiting the Champions Trophy yesterday as England crushed them despite losing their top three very early in a chase of 278. Ben Stokes slammed a hundred while Eoin Morgan hit 87 as the Aussies had no clue to break the 159 run stand that eventually sealed the final group game of the two sides.

Earlier, put in to bat, Australia lost Warner early but Aaron Finch and Steven Smith made full use of some unimaginative bowling before Finch threw his wicket away. Three more followed in quick succession and not even a spectacular half-century from Travis Head could take Australia to a par score.

England, despite being rocked by the wickets of Jason Roy and Alex Hales in the first two overs, were confident in their approach with Morgan revealing his intentions quite early. England's Mr. Dependable, Joe Root fell to a peach from Josh Hazlewood but Stokes and Morgan showed why England are a revamped side with their approach and intentions.

#5 Middle order collapse

Aaron Finch and Steven Smith had gotten Australia to a fine start with a 96-run stand after the fall of Warner when all hell broke loose. Finch, who had crossed a fine half-century, decided to take on Ben Stokes at a time Australia were going really well. He miscued the shot and made way for Moises Henriques.

The strangest selection in the Australian line-up, Moises Henriques, played 19 balls for 17 before he tried to slog sweep a Rashid googly only to be caught at mid-on. Smith, who was furious at Henriques for his rash shot, miscued a drive off Mark Wood to mid-off soon after. The middle order collapse led Australia to a below par total.