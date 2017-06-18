ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Michael Hussey warns India about Pakistan's surprise factor

The final will be played at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

by Pranjal Mech News 18 Jun 2017, 10:12 IST

Hussey feels that Pakistan have a side capable of beating any opposition on their day

What’s the story?

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey joined the chorus of cricketers past and present naming India as the favourites for the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan but warned the Men in Blue to be wary of the threat posed by Pakistan.

Hosts and pre-tournament favourites England were comprehensively beaten by Pakistan in the semi-final clash on Wednesday and Hussey believes that the unpredictable nature of the side is something Indians should keep in mind when they take the field on Sunday.

“Pakistan has surprised everyone in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after being ranked eighth coming into the tournament and was well and truly beaten in their first game against India,” Hussey said. “Since then, every game has virtually been a knockout for them and they have played with nothing to lose and with a freedom to express their skills.”

“Pakistan doesn’t have an impressive record against India in ICC events. That said, the ICC Champions Trophy is the only tournament where it has defeated India – not once, but twice,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

The first of the two victories Hussey is referring to came at Southampton during the 2004 edition when the two teams played out a low-scoring thriller with Pakistan eventually coming out on top with three wickets in hand and four balls to spare chasing a target of 201.

Pakistan again got the better of India during the 2009 edition of the tournament when Shoaib Malik’s majestic century helped Pakistan defeat their arch rivals by 54 runs at Centurion.

India have defeated Pakistan on all the other 13 occasions where the teams have faced off at ICC events.

The details

While Hussey believes that India have the edge over Pakistan based on current form, being a final, the past record goes out of the equation, and Pakistan is one side that has the ability to beat any side on their day.

England found it out the hard way in the semi-final clash and Hussey would not be too surprised if Pakistan keep their glorious run going with a win over India.

Despite the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being in good touch for Team India, Hussey is worried that they could be in a spot of bother if they lose some early wickets thus forcing the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to spend much more time in the middle than they have been used to thus far in the tournament – something the Pakistan camp have already pointed out as one of their key strategies.

What's next?

Pakistan have been given a huge boost ahead of the final against India with the news that speedster Mohammad Amir is fit and ready to play after missing the semi-final clash against England with a back spasm.

India, on the other hand, have some thinking to do with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up a knee injury and it will be interesting to see the team combination that Virat Kohli resorts to if the off-spinner is unable to regain fitness in time.

Author’s take

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the Kennington Oval on Sunday and loyalties aside, everyone will be hoping that the two Asian heavyweights play out an exciting game like the 2007 World T20 final between the two sides.

India are no doubt the favourites, but as Hussey said, in Pakistan, they face an opposition that can go from brilliance to mediocre in a matter of a few minutes and it is something Virat Kohli and his boys will be watchful about.