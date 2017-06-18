ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Jasprit Bumrah hits the stump without dislodging the bails

Luck kept favouring the Pakistani batsmen in the final.

The ball hit the stumps without the bails being dislodged

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan currently underway at the Kennington Oval in London, the Pakistan cricket team have posted a mammoth total of 338 in their allotted 50 overs with the Indian bowlers being smashed all around the park.

The Indian cricket team do not seem to have any sort of luck on their side against their arch rivals. Right from the very beginning of the innings, luck has seemed to favour the Pakistani batsmen and they have got away with a lot of runs.

Things went from bad to worse for the Indian side in the 49th over of the innings with Bumrah looking to contain the opposition’s runs. Bumrah who is known for his toe-crushing yorker bowled an excellent delivery to Mohammad Hafeez.

Bowling from around the wicket, it was a brilliant yorker from Bumrah which beat Hafeez off the bat and pad crashing into the stumps. To the surprise of everyone, the bails stayed on.

Bumrah who bowled a no ball in the beginning of the innings bowled two no balls in the 49th over as well but fortunately did not allow the batsmen to take advantage of the free hit deliveries.

Earlier in the day, during the first over of the innings, both the openers Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali edged the ball on a number of occasions but the ball kept going to the boundary instead to the hands of the fielder or onto the stumps.

During the first ball of the 4th over, Jasprit Bumrah finally got a breakthrough and dismissed Fakhar but as has been the case many times over the past few years, it ended up being a no-ball. To add salt to the wounds, the talented Pakistani ended up scoring a magnificent century.

Here are some tweets about the event:

Wicket off a no ball; bails not coming off ... Just not Bumrah's day #INDvPAK — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 18, 2017

Pakistan's Luck today:



1. Centurion got out to No ball

2. Ball hits the stumps & bails stays — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 18, 2017

The bails didn't dislodge. Unprecedented. Refer to my earlier theory about Green Dervaishes of 1965.. https://t.co/eL5csMSlg9 — Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi (@Ali_Abbas_Zaidi) June 18, 2017