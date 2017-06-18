ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 highest successful run chases

India will have to create a record if they want to defeat Pakistan in the final.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 18:21 IST

With the increasing number of T20s being played all around the world, a total of 300 plus has become the norm in One Day Internationals and chasing down big totals has become quite easy over the past few years.

However, there have not been too many big totals scored in the ICC Champions Trophy since its inception. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 might be an exception with the 300 run mark being crossed on a number of occasions.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 run chases in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy.

#5 England vs West Indies, 2006 – Ahmedabad

With the tournament being held in India for the first time, the hosts failed to qualify for the semifinals. Instead it was West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa who managed to qualify for the semifinals.

It was the 17th match of the tournament between England and West Indies with the former already knocked out of the tournament.

After winning the toss, West Indies decided to bat first and put up a respectable total of 272 in their 50 overs. The universal boss Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo put on a partnership of 174 runs for the 2nd wicket with both the batsmen scoring centuries.

In response, the England openers got the side off to a perfect start with both of them scoring half centuries. They lost their way in the middle but a Kevin Pietersen masterclass led the revival with England winning the match by three wickets with 9 balls to spare.

This was the 2nd highest chase in the Champions Trophy.