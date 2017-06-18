ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Pakistan hopeful of exposing India's middle order

Pakistan's in-form bowling attack will look to trouble the Indian batsmen in the showpiece final at Kennington Oval.

by Pranjal Mech News 18 Jun 2017, 03:44 IST

India had defeated Pakistan by 124 runs earlier in the tournament

What’s the story?

It was a strategy that went amiss for Bangladesh but Pakistan believe that taking a few early wickets and exposing India’s untested middle-order still remains the best bet to defeat Virat Kohli’s side in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Interacting with the media on the eve of the highly anticipated clash at the Kennington Oval, both skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur talked about playing to their strength which lies in the bowling department.

“We’ve got to play to our strengths, and our strength certainly is with the ball. We can restrict them or defend against them. We have the attack to do that, providing we can strike upfront,” Arthur said. “If we can get amongst them with the new ball, we can expose the middle order that hasn’t batted much this competition, so that’s pretty much our aim and focus.”

The background

Heading into the semifinal clash against India on the back of a giant-killing act against New Zealand, Bangladesh were pinning their hopes on their fast bowlers to make early inroads into the Indian batting line-up.

That remained just a dream though as the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped the Men in Blue set up a rematch of their tournament opener in the final. India are the outright favourites for the final no doubt, but the Pakistan camp is still hopeful of an upset and is pinning their hopes on the bowling department to show them the way.

The details

Pakistan’s bowling unit has really picked up since the humiliating 124-run loss to India with the side having picked up 18 wickets between overs 11 and 40 in the competition – the most alongside India in their route to the final.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed believes taking wickets will be key if Pakistan are to defeat India in the final and has called upon his players to play aggressive cricket on Sunday.

He admitted that the only way to stop Indian batting line-up is to get some early wickets so that their lower middle order is forced to spend some time in the middle - something which has rarely happened during the tournament.

Coach Mickey Arthur meanwhile praised his young side for making a strong comeback in the tournament and is confident that no matter what the result on Sunday, the foundation has been laid for the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup.

What's next?

Pakistan have been boosted by the news that Mohammad Amir is expected to feature in the final having missed the semi-final clash against England with a back spasm.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s knee injury will be a cause of concern for the Indian team. The Men in Blue have dominated Pakistan in ICC tournaments with a 13-2 advantage till date and have clearly looked a much better side in the tournament in all three departments of the game.

Author’s take

The cricketing world is sure to come to a standstill when India and Pakistan face off on Sunday and like any other final, it will boil down to who handles the pressure better out of the two sides.

India have been in fine form throughout the tournament but the way Pakistan outplayed hosts and pre-tournament favourites England in the semi-final is proof that they have the side capable of pulling off a shock on their day.